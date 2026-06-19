AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal wished NEET-UG re-exam students, urging them to stay calm and avoid stress. The NTA also reassured candidates, confirming the exam will proceed as scheduled and advised students to ignore rumors of postponement.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday extended his wishes to students appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, urging them to remain calm, focus on their preparation and avoid stress. He also noted that the situation of students having to appear for the exam twice within a single month is "no joke".

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In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Hello Bachchon! All the best for your NEET exam. Put all your stress aside now. Trust your hard work and appear for the exam with a completely calm mind. You've got this."

Kejriwal's Message to Students

In a self-recorded video message, Kejriwal acknowledged the difficulties faced by students in the lead-up to the examination, particularly highlighting the unusual circumstances of the re-test. "The NEET exam is this Sunday; is your preparation done? I know you all have endured a lot. Taking the exam twice in a single month is no joke. But let's leave all those things aside. Now, focus on your studies with all your heart. Only a few hours are left. Go and take the exam with a very calm and peaceful mind. I am very sure you will come out with flying colours. You all will do very well, you will pass NEET, and you will become good doctors. All the best to all of you. God bless you," he said.

NTA Reassures Candidates

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a reassuring message to candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, urging them to stay calm and rely only on official communications. In a series of posts on X, the NTA addressed the students, acknowledging their hard work and preparation. "The NEET UG 2026 examination is just three days away. To every candidate: you have worked hard, you have prepared, and now is the time to trust your effort. Stay calm, rest well, and focus on doing your best. That is all that is asked of you," the NTA stated.

The testing agency firmly dismissed speculations regarding any changes to the exam timeline. "The examination will be conducted as scheduled. Please do not be swayed by rumours of postponement or by the noise on social media. Rely only on official communication from NTA," the message read.

NTA highlighted the robust security measures in place to ensure a fair environment for all candidates. Referring to a previous decision made on May 3, the NTA explained that the move was intended to safeguard the interests of sincere candidates and that the system has since been further strengthened. "The difficult decision taken on 3rd May was made solely in your interest. The moment a problem was identified, we acted to protect the fairness of the process for every sincere candidate. We have carried those lessons forward and strengthened the system further this time," the NTA noted.

Reason for Re-examination

The NEET examination held last month was cancelled following allegations of question paper leakage, after which authorities announced that the re-examination would be conducted on June 21. (ANI)