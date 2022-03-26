Chhattisgarh man carries daughter's body on shoulder for 10 km, probe ordered

According to health experts, the girl had a high temperature and was unable to respond to therapy. Health officials also stated that they arranged for a hearse to transport the victim's relatives. Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo launched an investigation into the event after the video went viral on social media.

Another case of apathy was reported from Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur region, when a father was spotted carrying his daughter's body on his shoulder for at least 10-km. The incident's clip has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, Surekha, a girl, died on Friday morning at the Lakhanpur village Community Health Centre. Before a hearse came, the man carried his 7-year-old daughter's body on his shoulder. According to health experts, the girl had a high temperature and was unable to respond to therapy. Health officials also stated that they arranged for a hearse to transport the victim's relatives.

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo launched an investigation into the event after the video went viral on social media.

Dr Vinod Bhargav, a Rural Medical Assistant (RMA) at the Lakhanpur Community Health Centre, was notified of the girl's health situation in Amdala village. He stated that her oxygen level was dangerously low. Bhargav went on to say that they gave her the proper therapy, but her health worsened. The RMA stated they informed the family of the hearse's arrival about 9.30 a.m., but the family took the corpse earlier. The guy carried the body for ten kilometres to his Amdala village.

After the video went viral, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo demanded an investigation. The minister directed the Ambikapur district's Chief Medical and Health Officer to investigate the situation and take appropriate action.

Also Read | 'Truth will come out': Sister after NIA registers case in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's killing

Also Read | Watch: Telangana man’s wooden treadmill that works without power floors netizens

Also Read | Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

