Watch: Telangana man’s wooden treadmill that works without power floors netizens

Aiming for fitness goals, many people prefer to have a treadmill at home, but here’s a Fitness enthusiast who has designed an eco-friendly alternative in Telangana. The man is currently winning hearts on the internet after a video of him designing and building a wooden treadmill went viral. His innovative attempt has also caught the attention of state IT minister KT Rama Rao.

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT, KT Rama Rao retweeted the video and tagged T-Works, Telangana prototyping centre’s Twitter handle. Rao was amazed by the man’s creativity and he urged T-Works to contact him and help him produce more wooden treadmills. He wrote, “Wow! @TWorksHyd please connect & help him scale up.”

In the 45-second clip, the man can be seen building the treadmill. In the first half of the video, he is seen assembling wooden material and fixing the parts tightly. Towards the end of the video, he goes on to demonstrate the functioning of the wooden treadmill holding two wooden handles as he is seen moving his legs while wooden rods roll beneath fastly.

The video was originally shared by Twitter user Arunn Bhagavathula, along with the caption: “Amazing treadmill that works without power.”

Since going viral, social media users appeared impressed by his skills and creative thinking. One user called the treadmill a great innovation while others recommended providing more support to such talented individuals.

However, a few people pointed out that the treadmill is good as a replica, but not as a functional machine. There were few who even commented that treadmills which work without electricity have already been installed in some gyms across Hyderabad.

