Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Telangana man’s wooden treadmill that works without power floors netizens

    Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT, KT Rama Rao retweeted the video and tagged T-Works, Telangana prototyping centre’s Twitter handle.
     

    Watch Telangana man wooden treadmill that works without power floors netizens-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Hyderabad, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 8:08 PM IST

    Aiming for fitness goals, many people prefer to have a treadmill at home, but here’s a Fitness enthusiast who has designed an eco-friendly alternative in Telangana. The man is currently winning hearts on the internet after a video of him designing and building a wooden treadmill went viral. His innovative attempt has also caught the attention of state IT minister KT Rama Rao.

    Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT, KT Rama Rao retweeted the video and tagged T-Works, Telangana prototyping centre’s Twitter handle. Rao was amazed by the man’s creativity and he urged T-Works to contact him and help him produce more wooden treadmills. He wrote, “Wow! @TWorksHyd please connect & help him scale up.”

    In the 45-second clip, the man can be seen building the treadmill. In the first half of the video, he is seen assembling wooden material and fixing the parts tightly. Towards the end of the video, he goes on to demonstrate the functioning of the wooden treadmill holding two wooden handles as he is seen moving his legs while wooden rods roll beneath fastly.  

    The video was originally shared by Twitter user Arunn Bhagavathula, along with the caption: “Amazing treadmill that works without power.”

    Since going viral, social media users appeared impressed by his skills and creative thinking. One user called the treadmill a great innovation while others recommended providing more support to such talented individuals.

    However, a few people pointed out that the treadmill is good as a replica, but not as a functional machine. There were few who even commented that treadmills which work without electricity have already been installed in some gyms across Hyderabad.

    Also read: Elon Musk dances as he hands over Teslas from new German Gigafactory

    Also read: New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year: Report

    Also read: 'Made the global fight successful...' World hails India's battle against Coronavirus

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 8:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shaheed Diwas: PM Modi inaugurates Biplobi Bharat Gallery in Kolkata-dnm

    ‘Hope WB govt takes action against culprits’: PM Modi on Rampurhat killing

    Meet B Ravi Pillai the first Indian businessman to own Rs 100 crore Airbus helicopter gcw

    Meet B Ravi Pillai, the first Indian businessman to own Rs 100 crore Airbus helicopter

    Sunil Jakhar warns Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over G-23 meetings - ADT

    Sunil Jakhar warns Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over G-23 meetings

    Viral Video Sikh man s impromptu dance in Miami wins hearts netizens react gcw

    Viral Video: Sikh man's impromptu dance in Miami wins hearts, netizens react

    Shaheedi Diwas 2022: Punjab's CM reveals anti-corruption helpline number, 9501 200 200

    Shaheedi Diwas 2022: Punjab's CM reveals anti-corruption helpline number, 9501 200 200

    Recent Stories

    India tests extended-range Brahmos missile at Andaman and Nicobar

    India tests extended-range Brahmos missile from Andaman

    Taliban orders shutting down of secondary girl schools in Afghanistan just hours after reopening-dnm

    Taliban orders shutting down of secondary girl schools in Afghanistan just hours after reopening

    Shaheed Diwas: PM Modi inaugurates Biplobi Bharat Gallery in Kolkata-dnm

    ‘Hope WB govt takes action against culprits’: PM Modi on Rampurhat killing

    WhatsApp multi-device supports out of Beta mode; learn how to link - ADT

    WhatsApp multi-device supports out of Beta mode; learn how to link

    Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Tickets go on sale; here's how to buy, prices-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Tickets go on sale; here's how to buy

    Recent Videos

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language - ycb

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

    Video Icon
    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon