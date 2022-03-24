'Truth will come out': Sister after NIA registers case in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's killing

After the NIA formally registered a case in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Nagaraj's murder, his sister Ashwini welcomed the move and said truth will emerge and the family will get justice. The NIA officials may take over the custody of the 10 accused persons who were arrested by Shivamogga Police.

After the Karnataka government registered a UAPA case against accused persons involved in Hindu leader Harsha's murder case and handed over the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA), Ashwini, deceased Harsha's sister said, "Now that the NIA has taken over the case, more truth will come out."

She further added that the family came to know about the NIA taking over the probe today morning and said, "We will get justice, the Hindu activists who supported the cause and stood by the family will get justice."

The Karnataka government on March 2 also invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 case against the 10 accused persons involved in the murder case. Now that the NIA's Delhi Court has registered a case, the officials are expected to arrive in Shivamogga city to take over the custody of the accused persons and subject them for investigation.

The agency is also looking at the larger conspiracy and threat to national integrity.

Harsha was killed on February 20 night when he and his friends had planned a dinner. Sensing trouble, Harsha asked his friends to get their bikes and wanted to leave the place but about 5 people armed with machetes and logs attacked him and killed him. The police initially said that Harsha and the main accused Mohammed Kashif had a bitter fight in prison in 2017 and the murder looked like revenge for the fight in the prison.

