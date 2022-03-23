Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

    To avenge the minor boy for using vulgar language, the village head tied him to a pole, removed his clothes, and poured engine oil on his face and private parts. After the video went viral, police detained village head Hanumantharaya.

    Mar 23, 2022

    In a shameful incident, a minor boy was tied to a pole, disrobed, face and private parts blackened, and assaulted by the village head for using vulgar language.

    The accused Hanumantharaya is a village head of Vadavali village in Karnataka's Vijayapura district and after the video went viral a complaint was registered and he was detained by Basavana Bagewadi Police.

    The victim's mother said, despite pleading and apologising to the head, he was not willing to forgive and assaulted the boy before her and also indulged in the inhumane act of smearing oil on his son's face and his private parts.

    While the village head was assaulting the minor, some of the villagers made the video and after the video went viral, sure of his arrest and jail under POCSO Act, the accused went absconding.

    "Since my son was also at fault, I had volunteered and taken him  to 'Gowdru' (village head), but instead of advising, he assaulted him," said Malakamma, victim's mother.

    This is not the first time a minor has been harassed and assaulted. Recently on the pretext of giving tailoring lessons, a 16-year-old girl was sedated by two women who later allowed men to rape her. After the matter was reported, the Bengaluru police arrested the gang that was indulging in a brothel and the police commissioner ordered to put such tailoring centers under a scanner.

