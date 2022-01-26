  • Facebook
    Chhattisgarh: Govt employees to have 5-day work-week, pension contribution raised to 14%

    "The Chhattisgarh government is instituting a five-day workweek to boost government personnel's efficiency and productivity. The state government's contribution to a pension fund would also be boosted from 10% to 14%," Baghel said in a tweet.

    Chhattisgarh, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 3:49 PM IST
    The Chhattisgarh government has stated that tens of thousands of government employees would now work five days a week. The state government's contribution increased from 10% to 14% as part of the Anshdayi Pension Scheme. On the 73rd Republic Day occasion, the Chhattisgarh government issued several announcements. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the important policy initiatives on Twitter. "The Chhattisgarh government is instituting a five-day workweek to boost government personnel's efficiency and productivity. The state government's contribution to a pension fund would also be boosted from 10% to 14%," Baghel said in a tweet.

     

    The state administration will also develop legislation to legitimise modest commercial operations conducted in residential areas. This will help thousands of small company owners who were previously under a shadow of uncertainty. All unauthorised structures on private property must be legalised in accordance with public safety standards. This is being hailed as a game-changer since many families have accidentally breached ordinarily rigorous building code regulations. The Chief Minister also said comparable arrangements would be made for planning and periphery areas similar to the successful one-second construction approval system in Municipal Corporations.

    The CM declared that a significant number of transport facilitation centres will be built around the state to generate jobs and guarantee that the transport department is accessible to the general population. In addition, he stated that the rules for obtaining a Learning Driver's License would be simplified. Baghel made a significant statement for farmers, stating that pulses will be bought at MSP beginning in FY 2022-23. In addition, for the first two female children, a payment of Rs. 20,000 each would be put in the bank accounts of registered employees.

