Republic Day 2022: Uttar Pradesh's tableau depicts Kashi Vishwanath Dham and much more

The Uttar Pradesh tableau during this year's Republic Day parade highlighted Kashi Vishwanath Dham's historical heritage and accomplishments accomplished via skill development and employment through the One District One Product (ODOP) plan. The tableau depicted the accomplishments made possible by skill development and employment through One District One Product (ODOP), based on the state government's new micro, small, and medium-firm strategy and industrial development policy. The evolution in the world-famous Kashi Vishwanath corridor is also displayed.

The items of each area has been shown in the front section of the tableau, demonstrating the state's rapid economic growth via traditional crafts, weavers, and handicraft items. The custom of sadhus and priests presenting argh to the sun at Varanasi's many ghats, coupled with their morning rituals, was depicted in the tableau's centre. The Kashi Vishwanath Dham was shown in the back half of the tableau, displaying the great history of the world's ancient city Varanasi. Varanasi derives its name from the two rivers, Varuna and Assi.

Lord Vishweshwar's Jyotirling is worshipped in Kashi Vishwanath Dham, located in the centre of the city and on the western ghat of Mokshyadani Maa Ganga. The sheer presence of this Jyotirlinga results in spiritual tatvgyan and moksha. This temple was built in 1780 A.D. by the queen of Indore, Ahilyabai Holkar.

As the tableau moved along Rajpath during the ceremonial procession, the accompanying song lauded the new corridor and how it had provided worshipers with a direct link from the temple to the Ganga.

The temple grounds have been extensively renovated over the previous two years as part of the mammoth Kashi Vishwanath corridor project, the foundation stone of which was set by Modi on March 8, 2019. The project's scope was such that it is now extended across a large area of roughly five lakh square feet, whereas previous premises were only about 3,000 square feet. According to the PMO, despite the Covid epidemic, the construction on the Kashi Vishwanath corridor project was finished on time.

