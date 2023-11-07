Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CM Baghel optimistic about high voter turnout in Naxal-hit regions

Baghel noted that while larger Naxal incidents were commonplace in the past, smaller ones have become the exception today, indicating a positive shift in the region. He expects these positive changes to continue and anticipates a substantial voter turnout in the Naxal-affected areas.

As the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections is in full swing with 20 seats, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday (November 7) expressed his optimism about high voter turnout in Naxal-affected regions. Baghel attributed this improved situation to the significant work done during his five-year tenure, leading to the decline of Naxalism-related incidents.

Baghel noted that while larger Naxal incidents were commonplace in the past, smaller ones have become the exception today, indicating a positive shift in the region. He expects these positive changes to continue and anticipates a substantial voter turnout in the Naxal-affected areas.

Voter turnout figures from Naxal-affected areas reveal that, despite the security challenges, citizens are actively participating in the electoral process. In Dantewada, 10.18% of eligible voters had cast their votes by 9 am. In Sukma, the turnout stood at 4.21%, while Kanker reported a voting percentage of 16.48%.

The first phase of voting for the Chhattisgarh Assembly is now underway, and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel made a humble appeal to the voters to exercise their franchise. Despite the ongoing paddy harvesting season, Baghel emphasized the importance of voting in the electoral process, comparing it to a sacred "Mahayagya" to choose their government.

Baghel reaffirmed that if re-elected, the state government would reinstate loan waivers for farmers and introduce various benefits, including the purchase of paddy at Rs 3200 per quintal, increased rates for Tendu leaves, bonuses, free education from KG to PG, and 35 kg of ration per family. Other benefits include Rs 500 per gas cylinder, increased health scheme coverage to Rs 10 lakh, no electricity bills up to 200 units, and the waiver of loans for women's self-help groups.

Chhattisgarh, with a 90-member legislative assembly, is conducting elections in two phases. The first phase commenced on November 7, and the second phase is scheduled for November 17. Among the 20 constituencies participating in phase one, 12 are from the Bastar division, an area that has faced significant Naxal-related challenges.