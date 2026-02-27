A Class 10 student was seriously injured after armed youths attacked a school van on the Meerut-Hapur highway following a CBSE board exam. The attackers stopped the vehicle, assaulted the boy and allegedly tried to shoot him.

A 15-year-old Class 10 student was allegedly attacked inside his school van by armed men while returning from a board exam in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon on the Meerut-Hapur highway near Hajipur village. According to police, the van was carrying about 30 students who had appeared for their CBSE board exam at DAV School Shastri Nagar. They were travelling back to BR International School Kaili Village when several youths on motorcycles intercepted the vehicle.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: This video contains abusive and offensive language. Viewer discretion is advised

Scroll to load tweet…

Attack inside the school van

Police said three to six assailants blocked the van and forced the driver to stop at gunpoint. The attackers then boarded the vehicle and held the students at gunpoint, according to a report by the Times of India.

They allegedly tried to drag the Class 10 boy out and repeatedly punched and kicked him. The attackers also tried to shoot him using a country-made pistol, but the bullet missed. When the firearm failed to work properly, they reportedly struck him with the butt of the weapon.

The student suffered injuries to his head and back. He remains hospitalised.

Father heard the attack on phone

The boy’s father, Yogesh Tyagi, a farmer from Hapur district, said he was on a phone call with his son when the assault happened.

“I heard his screams for help but could do nothing,” he said.

A video secretly recorded by another student inside the van shows the attackers repeatedly beating the boy while other students were threatened.

Police investigation and FIR

Police have registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder, rioting, causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

Two accused have been named — Siddharth Basaiya and Harkitan Basaiya of Fafunda village — along with unidentified others. One of the accused is said to be the victim’s classmate.

City SP Ayush Vikram Singh said efforts are underway to arrest the suspects and determine the exact motive.

Possible reason behind the violence

Police said the attack may be linked to a dispute between students that began around six months ago. The disagreement reportedly started over a comment made during a mobile chat.

Officials said the matter had earlier reached the police station, where a compromise was made. However, investigators are checking whether the old dispute triggered the violent assault.

Threat before next exam

Before fleeing, the attackers allegedly threatened to kill the boy before his next examination. Police are verifying all claims and examining the video evidence recorded by students.

The shocking daylight attack has raised serious concerns about student safety during board examinations in the region.