A fire broke out at a furniture market in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, on Thursday morning, gutting at least 7-8 godowns. Fire tenders rushed to the spot, and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

A fire broke out at the furniture market in the Chamunda Complex in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday. The incident happened at 11:30 am, following which fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No injuries have been reported till now.

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Fire Officer Details Incident

Speaking with ANI, Fire Officer Bapu Sonone said, "A fire broke out at 11:30 in a furniture market located in the Chamunda compound, affecting at least 7-8 furniture godowns. Despite some traffic due to the holiday, the responders arrived on time.

"The fire is currently being cooled down, though the cause of the fire remains unknown. There were no reported injuries or significant property damage, though there is some difficulty in obtaining water as tankers are arriving late," he added.

Further details awaited. (ANI)