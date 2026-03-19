Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil says he has no information about a cabinet reshuffle, calling it a matter for the CM and high command. His comments come amid a leadership tussle within the Congress over an alleged power-sharing agreement.

Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Thursday said that he has no information about the ongoing rumours of a cabinet reshuffle. Addressing the media, the Minister said that a reshuffle is an internal issue for the Chief Minister and the party's high command to resolve, while adding that there is "nothing wrong" with MLAs asking for a ministerial post. "I have no information about it. The cabinet reshuffle is an issue left to the CM and the high command. We cannot say anything about it. All MLAs are ministerial aspirants; there is nothing wrong with that. There is nothing wrong with MLAs asking for a ministerial post," said Patil.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Internal Friction Over CM Post

The Congress government has been grappling with internal friction, particularly with supporters of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar demanding to be appointed Chief Minister for the remaining 2.5 years of the government, citing the 2023 "power-sharing agreement". This leadership tussle has prompted repeated meetings between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to prevent escalation.

Earlier in February, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the chief ministerial post was not discussed during his meeting with Congress leaders at the AICC. He added that senior leaders will decide when it will be suitable for the state.

The leadership tussle within the Karnataka Congress began in November last year, when the government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term. Along with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara is also in the fray for the top post. (ANI)