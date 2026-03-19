Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched India's first LPG ATM on a trial basis in Gurugram. This automated, contactless machine allows customers to exchange an empty cylinder for a refilled one in minutes.

Gurugram (Mar 19): Getting a gas cylinder is now as easy as withdrawing cash from a bank ATM! Yes, you read that right. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched India's first-ever 'LPG ATM' on a trial basis in Gurugram, Haryana. This new system comes at a time when cooking gas supply could get tricky for many parts of India because of tensions in the Middle East. Installed in Sohna's Sector 33 at the Central Park Flower Valley, this ATM is a huge relief for residents, giving them a refilled cylinder in just 2 to 3 minutes.

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So, why is this a big deal?

Indian households depend heavily on LPG for cooking. According to a Reuters report, India used about 33.15 million metric tons of cooking gas last year. We import around 60% of this to meet our demand, and nearly 90% of those imports come from the Middle East. The current conflict between the US and Iran has raised concerns about this supply chain.

Here’s how this ATM works

The machine in Sohna is fully automatic and works without any human contact. It also comes with several cool features. Instead of the heavy old iron cylinders, it uses lightweight and clean 'composite cylinders'. A traditional cylinder weighs about 31 kg with gas, but these new ones weigh only 15 kg. They are also transparent, so you can actually see how much gas is left inside. Plus, they are much safer.

To use it, you just need to enter your registered mobile number and verify it with an OTP. After that, you scan the QR code on your empty cylinder and make a digital payment using UPI or a debit card. The machine will immediately release a full cylinder and store your empty one inside.

How the machine gets refilled

This ATM, which was set up on March 6, can hold 10 cylinders at a time. When the stock drops to just two cylinders, it automatically sends an alert to the nearest gas agency. Staff from the agency then come and restock the machine. Officials said that since the facility is new, awareness is still low. So far, only four cylinders have been dispensed.

These composite cylinders don't rust, are easy to carry, and are much safer. Customers also have the option to exchange their old iron cylinders for these new ones. For people, this means no more waiting around for the delivery guy or being stuck with fixed delivery timings.