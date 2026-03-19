GDCH Ahmedabad is a leading centre for oral cancer prevention, aligning with Gujarat's preventive healthcare policy. It detected over 3,000 pre-malignant cases in 2025 and screened 12,915 individuals during a massive awareness campaign.

A Proactive Approach to Oral Cancer Prevention

The Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH), Ahmedabad, has emerged as a leading centre for oral healthcare and oral cancer prevention, not only in Gujarat but also for neighbouring states. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the institution has built a strong shield against the life-threatening disease of oral cancer.

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According to a press release, this is a direct outcome of the Gujarat Government's preventive healthcare policy, which focuses on early detection of diseases at the pre-malignant stage. The approach is not only saving lives but also significantly reducing the burden on the healthcare system. According to data released on the occasion of World Oral Health Day 2026, GDCH Ahmedabad identified 3,023 cases of Pre-Malignant Diseases (PMDs) in 2025, compared to 2,617 cases in 2024, marking a significant increase. Early detection of these conditions has helped protect thousands of families from the fear of cancer while also reducing the surgical burden on cancer treatment institutions across the state, said the release.

Extensive Public Outreach and Awareness Campaigns

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the National Oral Health Programme (NOHP) team and GDCH Ahmedabad conducted an extensive campaign during 'World Oral Health Month' (March 20 to April 20, 2025). A total of 12,915 individuals were screened across 33 districts by a team of 282 dentists. As per the release, during the campaign, 265 health talks were conducted, 2 walkathons were organised, and tobacco cessation pledges were administered at 94 locations. Additionally, ASHA workers were trained to strengthen grassroots-level oral health monitoring, enabling early identification of potential cancer cases.

Growing Public Awareness and Proactive Health-Seeking

In continuation of these efforts, GDCH's OPD services have also reflected a growing awareness among the public towards oral health. From January to December 2025, over 2,24,130+ patients availed dental OPD services. This upward trend continues in 2026, with 17,788 patients in January and 17,564 in February seeking treatment, indicating increased awareness and proactive health-seeking behavior among citizens.

Healthcare for Underserved and Vulnerable Communities

As per the release, GDCH, Ahmedabad has gone beyond its routine clinical responsibilities to deliver commendable healthcare services to underserved and remote sections of society. Under this initiative, oral health screening services were successfully extended to over 4,980 beneficiaries, including prison inmates, pregnant women, the elderly, and special children, through mobile dental teams and 45 special dental camps.

The initiative ensured dedicated screening and treatment for vulnerable groups including prison inmates, pregnant women, and the elderly, while also prioritizing children with disabilities through school-based dental camps, said the release.

Prioritizing Children's Oral Health

To safeguard children's oral health, modern preventive treatments such as pit and fissure sealants and fluoride varnish were administered within school premises, enabling early prevention of dental diseases and other oral health issues.

All these sustained efforts, showcased on World Oral Health Day, reaffirm GDCH Ahmedabad's emergence as a national role model in oral healthcare. (ANI)