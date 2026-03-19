Himachal Pradesh faces widespread rain and snowfall from a western disturbance, causing a significant temperature drop. The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts, warning of thunderstorms, hailstorms, and more precipitation.

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh, including the popular tourist destination, has been battered by widespread rain and snowfall over the past few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of more turbulent weather, including thunderstorms and hailstorms.

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A strong western disturbance has led to significant precipitation across the state, accompanied by a sharp drop in temperatures. Maximum temperatures have fallen by 2°C to 5°C in several areas and are currently running appreciably below normal.

IMD Details Precipitation and Alerts

Speaking to ANI, IMD Himachal head, Shobhit Katiyar, said, "Manali recorded around 53 mm of rainfall, while nearby areas received up to 20 mm. Higher reaches have also witnessed snowfall, with significant accumulation reported in some areas."

According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, Manali recorded the highest rainfall at 53 mm, followed by Sarahan (32.5 mm) and Seobagh (32.4 mm). In high-altitude regions, Gondhla received 13 cm of snowfall, Keylong 12 cm, and Kukumseri 11.4 cm.

Katiyar further said that heavy rainfall is likely in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts on March 19, for which an orange alert has been issued, while heavy snowfall is expected in Lahaul and Spiti. "Temperatures across the state are currently 6-7 degrees Celsius below normal, while minimum temperatures are lower by 2-3 degrees. The temperatures are expected to remain in the same range over the next two days," he added.

The IMD also reported extreme temperature variations, with Kukumseri recording the lowest minimum temperature at -0.6°C, while Paonta Sahib remained the warmest at 27°C. Shimla witnessed thunderstorms and lightning, while Mandi reported shallow fog with visibility dropping to around 800 metres.

Weather System and Extended Forecast

The weather department has forecast that widespread rain and snow will continue till March 20 due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan and an active western disturbance over North Pakistan. The intensity is expected to reduce to scattered activity on March 21 and 22, with another spell likely around March 23.

Authorities Issue Safety Warnings

Authorities have issued multiple warnings for the next 48 hours. Heavy rain and snowfall are likely at isolated places on March 19 and 20. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are also expected. A hailstorm alert has been issued for isolated locations on March 19. Residents and tourists have been advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated with official weather advisories, especially in high-altitude and vulnerable areas. (ANI)