A newlywed woman in Telangana's Medak district was allegedly abducted by her own family from her husband's home. The incident occurred days after her inter-caste marriage, which her family had opposed. The groom's family has filed a police complaint, and an investigation is now underway.

Tension gripped Ellapur village in Telangana’s Medak district when a newlywed woman was allegedly dragged away by her parents and relatives from her husband’s house days after entering into an inter-caste marriage. According to the groom’s family, the pair, who had been in a relationship for some time, was married on July 6 despite resistance from the woman’s family.

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Following the wedding, the couple approached the Papannapet Police Station for security. Because both people were adults, police counselled members of their families. During the therapy session, the woman allegedly indicated that she wanted to live with her husband, and she was then permitted to depart with her husband's family.

But on Wednesday afternoon, when the bride's parents and other family members allegedly showed up at the groom's house in a number of cars, things got out of hand.

Shyamala, the mother of the groom, claimed that the group broke into the house while the men were away and took the woman against her will. She said, “They pushed me aside and took her away when I tried to stop them.” In addition, Shyamala claimed that the bride's family objected to the marriage because it was an intercaste union and pleaded with the authorities to guarantee her daughter-in-law's safe return.

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The groom’s family has since lodged a complaint with the Papannapet Police Station. According to reports, police have warned the woman’s family that legal action could follow if she is not produced before the authorities or allowed to return voluntarily.

An investigation into the incident is underway.