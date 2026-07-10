An Instagram video of a woman making a simple breakfast of poha, kanda bhaji, and tea for her housekeeper has gone viral. After being served by her housekeeper for three years, the woman decided to return the favour, leading to a surprised and emotional reaction that touched many online.

A simple breakfast served with love has moved many people on social media. An Instagram video of a woman making poha, kanda bhaji, and tea for her housekeeper went viral due to its nice gesture and compassionate message. After three years of being given meals by her housekeeper, the woman felt it was time to return the favour. The film shows the housekeeper's astonishment and excitement, reminding people that even the tiniest acts of kindness may be used to convey thanks.

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The video was shared by Instagram user Lincia Rosario. The caption read, "For three years, she's been serving us food. Today, I served her. Poha, kanda bhaji and chai. Simple food, but made with a lot of gratitude. Sometimes, the smallest gestures say the most."

In the clip, Rosario says, “I'm cooking her favourite dishes, poha and kanda bhaji. I'm cooking after Covid, so I don't know how it's going to turn out. Let's see.” She then introduces her house help, Jameela, and shares how important she has been in her life.

Rosario planned a unique activity for Jameela on a rainy day. “Yesterday, I assumed it was my time. It was pouring, making the ideal conditions for poha, kanda bhaji, and cutting chai. So there I was, cutting onions, making tea, and doing my best to do everything perfect.”

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When Jameela came, she seemed noticeably shocked. After eating a taste, she smiled and remarked, "Itne pyaar se banaya hai, aise kaise nahi pasand aayega," which translates as, "It has been cooked with so much love. "How could I not enjoy it?"

Rosario ended the video with a heartfelt message: “Love isn't always in grand gestures. Sometimes it's making breakfast for someone who has made countless meals for you. Who's that person in your life?”