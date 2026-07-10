A video from a railway station in Sonipat, Haryana, has gone viral, showing a sanitation worker sweeping debris directly onto the train tracks. The clip sparked widespread anger online, prompting Indian Railways to respond and ask for details to initiate an investigation into the incident.

Watching sanitation personnel litter in the name of "cleanliness" is something that has grown widespread in India, as seen by the amount of YouTube videos showing cleaners sweeping debris along the sides of highways, rivers, and railway tracks! A video has surfaced from Sonipat, Haryana, depicting a janitor nonchalantly sweeping debris onto train tracks at a railway station. The video, seen from an overbridge, showed the guy scrubbing the platform before discarding the gathered debris onto the tracks.

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The internet was furious when the video went viral right away. The majority asked Indian Railways to take action and tagged the authorities. Soon after the video went viral, the official handle of the Railway Seva also responded to the matter; “To ensure proper investigation and necessary action in this matter, please share the following details: date and time of the incident, mobile number. You can also directly register your complaint at https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in for prompt resolution.”

This is not the first time that something similar has occurred; videos of sanitation workers throwing trash into rivers, out of moving trains, and other locations can be found online.

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“See how sanitation workers clean the railway station,” the post read.

The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter), by the handle ‘ChapraZila’. The post was shared 2 days ago and pulled over 600K views from people.

Internet Furious

“The cleaner himself does not know how to keep the surroundings clean. This is ridiculous,” a user said. “Someone needs to educate him about the importance of his work. He might be uneducated and thinks just clearing junk from the platform is his work,” added another person in the comments.