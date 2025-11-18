Heavy rain is disrupting daily life across Tamil Nadu, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert. The downpour, caused by a low-pressure system, is expected to continue until November 23.

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (November 18) woke up to yet another rain-soaked morning as heavy showers continued across the state, disrupting daily life and keeping families on edge. With the weather showing no signs of easing, schools in several districts, including Chennai, are likely to remain closed on November 18, 2025.

However, parents and students will have to wait a little longer, as the official announcement is still pending.

Many parents spent Monday evening checking WhatsApp groups and calling school authorities, worried about sending their children out in unsafe weather.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert After a Rainy Start to the Week

After issuing an orange alert for Chennai and coastal districts on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now put out a yellow alert for several regions of Tamil Nadu.

The latest bulletin, released on November 17, warns that light to moderate rain and thunderstorms may continue across the state till November 23, meaning the wet spell isn't going away anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Chennai has been drenched by intense showers caused by a low-pressure system brewing over the Southwest Bay of Bengal. The city has seen waterlogging in several areas, and commuters battled long traffic snarls through the day.

Schools Shut in Multiple Districts; Tuesday Likely Heading the Same Way

On Monday (November 17), heavy rainfall forced schools in Chennai and nearby districts, including Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, to stay shut. Several southern districts took the same precaution, shutting all government, private and aided institutions for the day.

Given the IMD's latest warnings, it is highly likely that schools will remain closed on Tuesday as well, especially in districts expected to receive heavier spells such as:

Tirunelveli

Kanyakumari

Thoothukudi

Ramanathapuram

Sivaganga

Virudhunagar

Tenkasi

Theni

Still, parents are advised to check with school managements, as the official circular has not yet been issued.

Chennai Weather: What to Expect Today

According to Monday's IMD forecast: