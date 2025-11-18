Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places; Check Here
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Due to continuous rain all night and a heavy rain warning from the weather department for today, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Puducherry
Heavy rain throughout the night
Widespread rain is hitting Tamil Nadu due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. The weather center says it's near Sri Lanka and will move northwest today.
New low-pressure area
A new low-pressure system is expected in the southeast Bay of Bengal on the 22nd. It will likely intensify and move west/northwest, bringing more rain to Tamil Nadu today.
Holiday for schools and colleges
Due to overnight rain, schools and colleges in Puducherry are closed. In Cuddalore and Villupuram districts, only schools have been given a holiday.
