- Home
- India
- Tamil Nadu Rain Warning: Chennai & 14 Districts to Receive Very Heavy Rain; Delta Weatherman's important update
Tamil Nadu Rain Warning: Chennai & 14 Districts to Receive Very Heavy Rain; Delta Weatherman's important update
Due to the low-pressure region over the southwest Bay of Bengal, coastal Tamil Nadu is expected to experience severe to heavy rainfall. Many districts, including Chennai and Chengalpattu, are expected to receive very heavy rainfall.
Low-pressure area
A low-pressure area persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast. It's expected to move west-northwest, bringing heavy rain with thunderstorms to coastal Tamil Nadu.
Heavy rain warning for 14 districts
The Met department predicts moderate rain with thunderstorms in 14 districts, including Chennai, for the next 3 hours. Delta Weatherman says heavy rain will start in the afternoon.
Delta Weatherman Hemachander
On his Facebook page, Delta Weatherman Hemachander stated: The low-pressure area persists over Sri Lanka and is expected to move towards the Gulf of Mannar in the next 6 hours.
12 cm of rain in Kodiyakkarai
As of 6:30 AM, Kodiyakkarai recorded 12 cm of very heavy rain. Other areas like Sembanarkoil (9 cm), Thangachimadam (8 cm), Vedaranyam (7 cm), and Pamban (7 cm) also saw heavy rainfall.
Heavy rain to start in the afternoon
Today and tomorrow, widespread heavy rain, with very heavy spells in some places, will occur in coastal districts. Heavy rain will begin in the afternoon in Chennai and other areas.