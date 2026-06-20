Gujarat's GRIT and EPCMD India will host the 'Gujarat to Global' conference in Gandhinagar to boost the state's MedTech sector. The event aims to connect manufacturers from the new Nagalpar Medical Device Park with global market opportunities.

Gujarat Rajya Institution for Transformation (GRIT) and Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices (EPCMD India), will jointly host a high-impact MedTech sector conference titled 'Gujarat to Global: Empowering the MedTech Ecosystem' on Tuesday in Gandhinagar.

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The conference comes at a crucial juncture for Gujarat's medical device sector. With the Nagalpar Medical Device Park near Rajkot now operational, manufacturers in the state are increasingly moving beyond basic assembly towards advanced, export-oriented manufacturing. The event aims to bridge the gap between local manufacturing capabilities and global market opportunities by bringing together policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders on a common platform.

Conference Agenda and Key Sessions

The conference will commence with a session on policy and industry perspectives, setting the context through "The 2030 Roadmap: Gujarat's Role in India's USD 30 Billion MedTech Vision." This will be followed by an interactive discussion on the pulse of Gujarat's MedTech manufacturing sector, focusing on key policy, regulatory, and market access challenges. Senior government officials, including representatives from the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Commerce, and CDSCO, will participate in the deliberations alongside industry leaders from leading companies such as SMT, BPL, Meril Life Sciences, and Philips India.

Navigating Global Regulations

A dedicated technical session will provide a strategic framework for global regulatory submissions, covering key FDA pathways, 510(k), De Novo, and PMA, and their alignment with the European Union's MDR and IVDR requirements. Experts from CDSCO, FDA third-party review bodies, and EU notified bodies will share insights on navigating international regulatory frameworks.

Building Export-Ready Quality Systems

The session will be followed by discussions on building export-ready quality systems for global market access. Deliberations will focus on aligning ZED parameters with international quality standards and leveraging Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to enhance export competitiveness. Experts from Invest India, ADMI, Panacea Medical Technologies, Wipro GE Healthcare, and other leading organisations.

Strengthening the MedTech Ecosystem

The concluding session will focus on strengthening the ecosystem supporting Gujarat's Medical Device Park. Discussions will centre on key enablers, including infrastructure development, regulatory facilitation, research and innovation, supply chain localisation, skill development, and industry-academia collaboration.

The conference will be chaired by S Aparna (Retd. IAS), Chief Executive Officer, GRIT. Senior officials from the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the Department of Commerce, Government of India, will participate in the event, which is expected to bring together more than two dozen industry and government stakeholders across various sessions. (ANI)