PM Modi expressed grief over the fatal wall collapse at a temple in Parbhani, Maharashtra. The incident happened during construction work. An eyewitness states 10-15 people were injured, with a death toll potentially around 5-6.

Prime Minister Narender Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in a wall collapse incident in a temple in Maharashtra's Parbhani on Saturday. "The loss of lives due to the collapse of a wall in Parbhani, Maharashtra, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest," the PMO said in a post on X.

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महाराष्ट्रात, परभणी येथे भिंत कोसळल्यामुळे झालेल्या जीवितहानीबद्दल अत्यंत दु:ख होत आहे. या दुर्घटनेत ज्यांनी आपल्या प्रियजनांना गमावले आहे, माझ्या संवेदना त्यांच्यासोबत आहेत. जखमींच्या प्रकृतीत लवकरात लवकर सुधार व्हावा, ही प्रार्थना: पंतप्रधान @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 20, 2026

Eyewitnesses Recount Horror, Rescue Ops Underway

Further details are awaited as rescue operations are underway. An eyewitness said the incident was captured on CCTV and occurred during ongoing construction at the temple.

According to an eyewitness, 10-15 people were injured and the death toll could be around 5-6. "We learned about this incident at around 2-2:30 PM. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. Construction work was underway at the temple. 10-15 people have been injured, and the death toll is likely around 5 or 6. Since some are undergoing treatment and others are in serious condition, the figures could rise... The injured have been taken to the hospital. We are currently in the process of informing their families... The entire temple is currently under construction," an eyewitness told ANI.

Probe Ordered Into Incident

MLA Rajesh Vitekar said, "Work on the temple roof was underway when the accident occurred. The incident would be investigated from every angle and appropriate action will be taken." (ANI)