Gujarat will celebrate the 12th International Yoga Day with a state-level event in Mansa, Gandhinagar, led by CM Bhupendra Patel. Over 1.25 crore people are expected to participate statewide. PM Narendra Modi will join the event from Kolkata.

The state-level celebrations of the 12th International Yog Day will be held under the chairmanship of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Sheth L.H. Science College in Mansa, Gandhinagar district. More than 4,000 citizens will participate in the mass yoga session during the celebration and embrace the inspirational message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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On the occasion of the 12th International Yoga Day, being observed this year with the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," the Prime Minister will join the mass yoga programme from Kolkata and address the nation. This year, it is estimated that more than one crore citizens across the state will participate in Yoga Day programmes at various locations. In all districts, various committees are actively working in coordination with District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and social organisations to ensure the successful organisation of the event, the release stated.

Deputy CM Details Large-Scale Plans

Gujarat will celebrate the 12th International Yoga Day with a state-level programme at Mansa in Gandhinagar district, where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will lead the event with participation from more than 4,000 citizens, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, Sanghavi said the state is preparing for large-scale celebrations with over 1.25 crore citizens expected to participate in yoga protocol training across Gujarat on International Yoga Day.

"The country is marking 12 years of good governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi through various public service activities. As part of this, Gujarat will celebrate the 12th International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm," Sanghavi said. He said the state-level event would be organised in Mansa Taluka of Gandhinagar district under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and would witness participation from thousands of yoga enthusiasts. (ANI)