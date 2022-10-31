'Centre will invest Rs 500 crore...' Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after losing mega projects

According to the Maharashtra government, the Centre has approved a mega electronics manufacturing cluster in Pune under a national policy. The project is expected to take 32 months to complete.

Underfire for losing mega projects to neighbouring Gujarat, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, announced that the state had approved a Rs 492.85 crore electronic manufacturing cluster (EMC) project. While addressing the media, Fadnavis also mentioned that a textile park is in the works.

"This proposal is nearly finished." The idea that we are economically weak has been falsely circulated in the last three months, according to Fadnavis. He claimed that during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) govt, there was "only corruption" with "many of their leaders being arrested."

"This will strengthen Maharashtra's electronics manufacturing ecosystem. This Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Ranjangaon will cover 297.11 acres and cost Rs 492.85 crore to develop. GoI's contribution is Rs 207.98 crore," Devendra Fadnavis tweeted on the Maharashtra Electronic Manufacturing Cluster in Ranjangaon, Pune.

Slamming the previous MVA govt, Fadnavis claimed that the Tatas were considering a Tata Airbus deal in Gujarat as early as 2021. "Every newspaper has information on this. MVA was informed a year ago that the contract had already gone to Gujarat. The construction of the factory had begun a long time ago. A false narrative is being created in which we are blamed for the project's relocation to Gujarat. Maharashtra will also see the construction of a large refinery. It is not being scrapped," he continued.

Fadnavis promised that his government would make Maharashtra the number one investment destination, claiming that investors never felt Maharashtra was a safe place to invest due to corruption during the MVA regime. "Regardless of the regime, how can you stop a firm from investing in a different state?" he asked.

The ongoing debate in Maharashtra over megaprojects began when the Vendanta Foxconn project was relocated to Gujarat this year. The state's opposition slammed the Eknath Shinde government, blaming it for losing job opportunities.

Previously, an important Vedanta group project formerly intended for Ratnagiri was relocated elsewhere due to the local opposition. Vedanta has previously withdrawn, according to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. "Until it happens, I am never certain of the group putting up its unit in the state," he added.

