Amritsar Temple grenade attack: Main accused, Gursidak, killed in police encounter after fire exchange

Gursidak, the main accused in Amritsar Temple grenade attack case, was killed in a police encounter after an exchange of fire. According to reports, when SHO Cheharta attempted to stop their motorcycle, the accused fled and opened fire on the police. In retaliation, Gursidak was shot and died on the spot, while the other accused managed to escape.

An explosion had occurred late on March 14, when two bike-borne men hurled a suspected explosive (a hand grenade) at the Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar's Khandwala. No injuries were reported.

The grenade attack which occurred around 12:35 am on the night of March 14-15, causing panic in the area, was captured on CCTV

CCTV footage showed two young men on a motorcycle carrying a flag. They briefly stopped outside the temple before hurling an object toward the premises. Moments later, a powerful explosion rocked the area as the attackers fled.

The temple’s priest, who was inside at the time, escaped unhurt.

Pakistan angle in Amritsar grenade attack?

Meanwhile, Amritsar CP Gurpreet Bhullar said, "We got information at 2 a.m. and reached the spot immediately. Forensic teams were called, CCTV was checked, and locals were questioned. Pakistan’s ISI lures our youth into creating disturbances in Punjab. We will trace this case within days and take action. I warn the youth not to ruin their lives…"

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated, “Efforts are made from time to time to disturb Punjab by some mischievous elements. Even drugs are part of it. The Moga incident was also cracked by the police. Punjab Police is proactive and has been provided with the latest equipment, so Punjab is fine as far as law and order is concerned.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had also reacted to the grenade attack, calling it yet another disturbing incident. He expressed concern over the prevailing atmosphere of fear and insecurity in Punjab, urging the AAP-led state government to take immediate action. Warring also called on the Punjab Police to step up efforts to ensure public safety.

