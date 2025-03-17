Amritsar Temple grenade attack: Main accused, Gursidak, killed in police encounter after fire exchange

Gursidak, the main accused in Amritsar Temple grenade attack case, was killed in a police encounter after an exchange of fire.

BREAKING: Amritsar Temple grenade attack: Main accused, Gursidak, killed in police encounter shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 10:37 AM IST

Gursidak, the main accused in Amritsar Temple grenade attack case, was killed in a police encounter after an exchange of fire. According to reports, when SHO Cheharta attempted to stop their motorcycle, the accused fled and opened fire on the police. In retaliation, Gursidak was shot and died on the spot, while the other accused managed to escape.

An explosion had occurred late on March 14, when two bike-borne men hurled a suspected explosive (a hand grenade) at the Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar's Khandwala. No injuries were reported.

Also read: On CCTV, Telangana temple accountant suffers burn injuries after acid attack by unidentified man (WATCH)

The grenade attack which occurred around 12:35 am on the night of March 14-15, causing panic in the area, was captured on CCTV

CCTV footage showed two young men on a motorcycle carrying a flag. They briefly stopped outside the temple before hurling an object toward the premises. Moments later, a powerful explosion rocked the area as the attackers fled.

The temple’s priest, who was inside at the time, escaped unhurt.

Pakistan angle in Amritsar grenade attack?

Meanwhile, Amritsar CP Gurpreet Bhullar said, "We got information at 2 a.m. and reached the spot immediately. Forensic teams were called, CCTV was checked, and locals were questioned. Pakistan’s ISI lures our youth into creating disturbances in Punjab. We will trace this case within days and take action. I warn the youth not to ruin their lives…"

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated, “Efforts are made from time to time to disturb Punjab by some mischievous elements. Even drugs are part of it. The Moga incident was also cracked by the police. Punjab Police is proactive and has been provided with the latest equipment, so Punjab is fine as far as law and order is concerned.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had also reacted to the grenade attack, calling it yet another disturbing incident. He expressed concern over the prevailing atmosphere of fear and insecurity in Punjab, urging the AAP-led state government to take immediate action. Warring also called on the Punjab Police to step up efforts to ensure public safety.

Also read: 'Another round, another round': Vadodara deadly crash accused was influenced by Danish film

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked which has better cricket team. His response goes viral (WATCH) shk

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked who has better cricket team. His EPIC response goes viral (WATCH)

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers anr

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust paid Rs 400 crore in taxes over five years champat rai anr

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust paid Rs 400 crore in taxes over five years

Serene Bengaluru of the Past: Rare MG Road photograph from 1950 stuns netizens; reminds of a simpler time anr

Serene Bengaluru of the Past: Rare MG Road photograph from 1950 stuns netizens; reminds of a simpler time

'Another round, another round': Vadodara deadly crash accused was influenced by Danish film shk

'Another round, another round': Vadodara deadly crash accused was influenced by Danish film

Recent Stories

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked which has better cricket team. His response goes viral (WATCH) shk

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked who has better cricket team. His EPIC response goes viral (WATCH)

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers anr

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price gcw

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price

Big pay hike! West Bengal govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase AJR

Big pay hike! WB govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust paid Rs 400 crore in taxes over five years champat rai anr

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust paid Rs 400 crore in taxes over five years

Recent Videos

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Video Icon
Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Video Icon
Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Video Icon
JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon