'Another round, another round': Vadodara deadly crash accused was influenced by Danish film

Law student Rakshit Chaurasiya, who knocked down eight people and killed a woman while driving a speeding car in the Karelibaug area of Vadodara city in Gujarat, was seemingly influenced by the Danish feature film ‘Another Round', said police sources, according to TOI report.

Chaurasiya (22), a fourth-year student of M S University's Faculty of Law, was heard shouting ‘Another round!’, ‘Uncle!’, ‘Om Namah Shivay!’ and a woman’s name 'Nikita' at the top of his voice moments after the horrific accident on March 13 near Amrapali Complex.

Obsession with ‘Another Round’?

According to police sources, Chaurasiya was deeply influenced by Danish feature film 'Another Round', which follows four middle-aged friends experimenting with maintaining a constant blood alcohol level of 0.05% - believing it enhances their lives. A poster of the movie was even found at Chaurasiya’s rented accommodation, hinting at a bizarre fascination with the film’s premise.

Chaurasiya has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, reckless endangerment, and mischief causing loss or damage, along with multiple violations under the Motor Vehicles Act. He, however, has denied being intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Forensic reports of his blood samples are still awaited.

CCTV footage reveals movements before deadly crash

CCTV footage before the accident on March 13 has also surfaced. Chaurasiya was seen entering a friend's house in Paras Society near Gadheda Market, where the owner of the car, Pranshu Chauhan, also arrived.

The two spent around 45 minutes inside before heading out. Initially, Chauhan was in the driver’s seat, but at some point, Chaurasiya took over the wheels.

