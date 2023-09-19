Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre tables Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha on day 1 of new Parliament; check details

    The Union cabinet recently gave its nod to the bill, receiving unanimous support from all political parties, including the Congress. It's worth noting that the demand for such a reservation policy was initially initiated during the UPA era, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi.

    Centre tables Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha on Day 1 of new Parliament AJR
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal made a historic move on the first day of the session in the new Parliament by introducing the long-awaited Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. This significant step comes after years of the bill being stalled.

    The Union cabinet recently gave its nod to the bill, receiving unanimous support from all political parties, including the Congress. It's worth noting that the demand for such a reservation policy was initially initiated during the UPA era, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. The bill, in its current form, aims to reserve 33 percent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women.

    'First and historic session': PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha in new Parliament building

    The journey of this legislation has been a long one. It was initially introduced in the Lok Sabha as the 81st Amendment Bill on September 12, 1996, during the tenure of the Deve Gowda-led United Front government. Unfortunately, the bill failed to secure passage in the House and eventually lapsed with the dissolution of the Lok Sabha at the time.

    The Congress' parliamentary party chief, Sonia Gandhi, has asserted the ownership of the women's reservation bill, stating, "It is ours, apna hai," when asked about the bill as she entered Parliament on Tuesday.

    Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a recent 'X' post, welcomed the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and expressed eagerness to see the details of the Bill. However, he also noted that the matter could have been discussed during the all-party meeting before the Special Session, emphasizing the importance of building consensus instead of operating in secrecy.

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram viewed the potential introduction of the women's reservation bill as a "victory for the Congress and its allies in the UPA government" if it occurs on Tuesday.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 2:34 PM IST
