Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    As the baton of legislative proceedings shifts to the new building, this renaming signifies the historical significance and continuity of parliamentary governance in India.

    The new Parliament building, a symbol of India's legislative power, has officially been designated as the Parliament House of India, according to a notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The notification specified that the new building, located adjacent to the existing Parliament House in New Delhi, would now be recognized as the Parliament House of India.

    This development follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leading of parliamentarians from across party lines in bidding farewell to the old Parliament building on Monday. As the baton of legislative proceedings shifts to the new building, this renaming signifies the historical significance and continuity of parliamentary governance in India.

    India expels senior Canadian diplomat, cites anti-India activity and interference

    The inaugural session in the new Parliament building commenced with a symbolic moment as MPs raised for the national anthem, followed by the recitation of the "Vakratunda Mahakaya" shlok.

    PM Modi warmly greeted Opposition leaders upon his arrival at the new Parliament building for the second day of the session. Union minister Pralhad Joshi extended a warm welcome to all MPs in the newly christened Parliament House of India, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the country's legislative history.

    Recent Videos

    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Top Stories

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Must See

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR
    India News

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation
    World News

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR
    India News

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH