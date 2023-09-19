Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'First and historic session': PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha in new Parliament building

    PM Modi expressed pride in India's recent achievements, such as the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and the remarkable organization of the G20 summit during India's presidency. He underscored the importance of the new Parliament building as a symbol of modern India and ancient democracy.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 19) marked the inauguration of the Lok Sabha's first session in the new Parliament building with a welcoming address. He emphasized the significance of the occasion, describing it as an unprecedented moment that symbolizes the beginning of "Azadi ka Amrit Kaal," the 75th year of Independence.

    PM Modi also acknowledged the celebration of "Samvatsari" on the same day, a tradition that allows people to apologize for any harm they may have caused intentionally or unintentionally.

    He extended his own apology, saying, "I also want to say 'micchami dukkadam' to all the members of Parliament and the people of the country."

    Furthermore, PM Modi expressed pride in India's recent achievements, such as the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and the remarkable organization of the G20 summit during India's presidency. He underscored the importance of the new Parliament building as a symbol of modern India and ancient democracy.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 2:34 PM IST
