    Centre grants permission to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to travel to US, Cuba

    The Central government on Tuesday granted permission to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to travel to the United States and Cuba. The abroad trip has been scheduled from June 8 to 18th. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 30, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Central government on Tuesday granted permission to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to travel to the United States and Cuba. The abroad trip has been scheduled from June 8 to 18th. 

    The Speaker, Finance Minister, Chief Secretary, and other officials will travel to the US with the Chief Minister. There will be a regional meeting of the Lok Kerala Sabha in the US, followed by a discussion with World Bank representatives. The Chief Minister will visit Cuba after his trip to the US.

    Earlier, the Centre denied permission for the Chief Minister's four-day trip to UAE that was scheduled between May 7 and 11. The Centre stated that the investment meeting in the UAE does not have an importance that requires Chief Minister's participation.

    The reception events planned for the Chief Minister in the UAE were also cancelled at the same time it was revealed that the central government would not permit a visit. The reception programmes have been postponed to another day, according to the organisers. Two reception programs were arranged for the Chief Minister who was supposed to arrive in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 7. The programmes were arranged for May 7 in Abu Dhabi and May 10 in Dubai. UAE Minister Dr Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi invited the chief minister on behalf of the government of Abu Dhabi.

    The state government had requested approval from the Centre for the Chief Minister's visit to the UAE last month. A letter was sent to the Ministry of External Affairs that contained a personal invitation for the Chief Minister from the UAE's Minister of State for Commerce. The event did not have the significance that necessitates the Chief Minister's participation, according to S Jaishankar, Minister of State for External Affairs, who personally checked these documents provided by the Chief Minister's office.

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
