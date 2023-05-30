Explosive haul: 2800 gelatin sticks, 6000 detonators in Kerala's Kasaragod

In a major crackdown on explosives, the Excise Department seized 2,800 gelatin sticks in 13 boxes, one piece of dynamite, almost 6,000 detonators, and five rounds of wires from the house of a Muliyar grama panchayat resident, Mustafa.

Kasaragod: In a major crackdown on explosives, the Excise Department seized a cache of explosives in the early hours of Tuesday from the house of a Muliyar grama panchayat resident.

The accused Mustafa, has been charged with sections under the Explosive Substances Act. When the Excise Department raided his home as part of a crackdown on importing and arrack, they found the explosive stash.

The Excise officials found several cartons in an SUV parked on the compound of his house. When they checked the boxes, the officials found the explosives and informed the Adhur police.

According to an officer, Excise officials discovered over 2,800 gelatin sticks in 13 boxes, one piece of dynamite, almost 6,000 detonators, and five rounds of wires. They also found several of them from his home.



"We have found around 2,800 gelatin sticks, 6,800 detonators, around six rolls of wire, and a dynamo, among other things. We retrieved the substances that were kept inside his car and house," police told PTI.

Before taking Mustafa into custody, he tried to commit suicide by severing his vein. However, the injury is not serious, and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kasaragod.

According to reports, Mustafa claimed that he used to operate granite quarries in Karnataka and now he supplies explosives to quarries from Kerala.

Gelatin sticks are undoubtedly an inexpensive explosive that is employed in quarries. A detonator activates them. Only specific quarries' magazines are allowed to store explosives.

Further investigation is underway.

