Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explosive haul: 2800 gelatin sticks, 6000 detonators in Kerala's Kasaragod

    In a major crackdown on explosives, the Excise Department seized 2,800 gelatin sticks in 13 boxes, one piece of dynamite, almost 6,000 detonators, and five rounds of wires from the house of a Muliyar grama panchayat resident, Mustafa.

    Explosive haul: 2800 gelatin sticks, 6000 detonators in Kerala's Kasaragod anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 30, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Kasaragod: In a major crackdown on explosives, the Excise Department seized a cache of explosives in the early hours of Tuesday from the house of a Muliyar grama panchayat resident. 

    The accused Mustafa, has been charged with sections under the Explosive Substances Act. When the Excise Department raided his home as part of a crackdown on importing and arrack, they found the explosive stash.

    Also read: BREAKING: Training aircraft makes emergency landing in Karnataka's Belagavi; pilots sustain minor injuries

    The Excise officials found several cartons in an SUV parked on the compound of his house. When they checked the boxes, the officials found the explosives and informed the Adhur police. 

    According to an officer, Excise officials discovered over 2,800 gelatin sticks in 13 boxes, one piece of dynamite, almost 6,000 detonators, and five rounds of wires. They also found several of them from his home.
     

    "We have found around 2,800 gelatin sticks, 6,800 detonators, around six rolls of wire, and a dynamo, among other things. We retrieved the substances that were kept inside his car and house," police told PTI.

    Before taking Mustafa into custody, he tried to commit suicide by severing his vein. However, the injury is not serious, and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kasaragod.

    According to reports, Mustafa claimed that he used to operate granite quarries in Karnataka and now he supplies explosives to quarries from Kerala. 

    Gelatin sticks are undoubtedly an inexpensive explosive that is employed in quarries. A detonator activates them. Only specific quarries' magazines are allowed to store explosives.

    Further investigation is underway.

    Also Read: Manipur violence: Centre, state govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for those killed in clashes

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 2:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Wild elephant attacks forest department official in Thekkady; Suffers critical injuries anr

    Kerala: Wild elephant attacks forest department official in Thekkady; Suffers critical injuries

    Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin of victim; check details AJR

    Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin of victim; check details

    Special From the IAF Vault: The story of IAF's first flying instructor

    From the IAF Vault: The story of IAF's first flying instructor

    Centre grants permission to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to travel to US, Cuba anr

    Centre grants permission to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to travel to US, Cuba

    Delhi crime Sahil has no regrets dumped knife in Rithala police gets 2 day custody gcw

    Delhi crime: Sahil has 'no regrets', dumped knife in Rithala; police gets 2-day custody

    Recent Stories

    CSK win 5th IPL title: Revisiting 'Thalaiva' Dhoni's IPL career snt

    CSK win 5th IPL title: Revisiting 'Thalaiva' Dhoni's IPL career

    Kerala: Wild elephant attacks forest department official in Thekkady; Suffers critical injuries anr

    Kerala: Wild elephant attacks forest department official in Thekkady; Suffers critical injuries

    Call of Duty Candy Crush Ludo King Subway Surfers among India most data collecting mobile games report gcw

    Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Ludo King, Subway Surfers among India's most data-collecting mobile games: Report

    Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin of victim; check details AJR

    Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin of victim; check details

    7 Secrets of Happy Marriage MSW

    7 Secrets of Happy Marriage

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon