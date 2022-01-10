Centre announces first-ever Startup India 'Innovation Week' from January 10

Its goal is to celebrate entrepreneurship, stimulate innovation, and demonstrate the breadth and depth of entrepreneurship in India.

According to an official release, the Centre will hold the country's first-ever Startup India "Innovation Week" on Monday, bringing together the country's leading startups, entrepreneurs, investors, incubators, financing agencies, banks, policymakers, and others on a single platform. Its goal is to celebrate entrepreneurship, stimulate innovation, and demonstrate the breadth and depth of entrepreneurship in India.

According to a statement from the Commerce and Industry Ministry, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is organising a virtual week-long innovation celebration from January 10 to 16. It also aims to commemorate the 75th year of India's independence with the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. It is intended to demonstrate the breadth and depth of entrepreneurship in India.

Interestingly, in the startup sector, 2021 has been dubbed the "year of unicorns," with 40+ unicorns being introduced in the year. India is establishing itself as a worldwide innovation powerhouse, with its third-largest startup environment. So far, the DPIIT has recognised over 61,000 startups. Since 2016, these firms, which represent 55 sectors and are distributed over 633 districts, have produced over 6 lakh employment, with at least one company from each state and UT. As many as 45% of the businesses are from Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations, and female entrepreneurs lead 45% of them.

The week-long programme will address critical aspects of the startup ecosystem through interactive sessions, workshops, and presentations on topics such as Academia & Mentorship Support to Startups, Incubation and Acceleration Support to Startups, Market Access through Corporates & Government to Startups, and Funding & International Avenues to Go Global, with participation from states/UTs and various departments of the Central government.

In addition, there will be other parallel events based on the specified subjects, such as Experience Booths, Pitching or Reverse Pitching Sessions, and Innovation Showcases.