  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai grocery startup founded by teens raises $100 million, valuation soars to $570 million in 5 months

    Zepto, which claims to deliver groceries in minutes, has more than quadrupled its investment in two months as a result of this. According to estimates, it previously raised $60 million at a valuation of $225 million.

    Mumbai grocery startup founded by teens raises 100 million valuation soars to 570 million in 5 months gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 4:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Zepto, a Mumbai-based online grocery startup, announced a Rs $100 million funding round headed by its previous growth-stage investor YC Continuity Fund on Tuesday. The firm was created by two adolescent Stanford University dropouts and had a valuation of $570 million, which was recently raised in a Series C investment. Glade Brook, Nexus Venture Partners, Breyer Capital, Lachy Groom, Global Founders Capital, and Contrary Capital were among the new and current investors who took part in this round. Zepto, which claims to deliver groceries in minutes, has more than quadrupled its investment in two months as a result of this. According to estimates, it previously raised $60 million at a valuation of $225 million.

    According to a source, key leaders from global rapid commerce startups have also invested in the company, including Nilam Ganenthiran, president of Instacart, and Ravi Inukonda, vice president of Doordash. Zepto intends to use this money to extend its coverage across various locations in India and rapidly increase its staff. The firm is presently hiring across all departments, including operations, supply chain, marketing, finance, product, engineering, and human resources. Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, both 19, founded the firm in April of this year, and it has gone a long way since then.

    Also Read | Reliance JioMart collaborates with WhatsApp to order groceries, vegetables via chat

    On Tuesday, the business said that this is the biggest investment YC Continuity has ever made in an Indian startup. As the name implies, the investment behemoth primarily invests in Y Combinator alumni companies and has previously invested in Doordash, Instacart, and Stripe, among others. Zepto claims to be rapidly expanding, doubling its user base every month. Zepto has grown outside Mumbai in the last two months, opening offices in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune, with Kolkata to come soon. According to the reports, the business would employ across departments such as operations, supply chain, marketing, finance, product, engineering, and human resources.
     

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 4:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omicron triggers Monday market mayhem investors lose Rs 10 lakh crore in 10 minutes gcw

    Omicron triggers Monday market mayhem; investors lose Rs 10 lakh crore in 10 minutes

    Semiconductors- the long-awaited mission: A major boost to India's technological leadership-dnm

    Semiconductors- the long-awaited mission: A major boost to India’s technological leadership

    Petrol Diesel Price, December 18: Crude oil prices fluctuate, but fuel rates remain unchanged

    Petrol, Diesel Price, December 18: Crude oil prices fluctuate, but fuel rates remain unchanged

    Anand Eswaran becomes CEO of Global IT Veeam Software another Indian origin takes charge gcw

    Anand Eswaran becomes CEO of Global IT Veeam Software; another Indian-origin takes charge

    Cryptocurrency market mayhem: Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu tank in last 24 hours

    Cryptocurrency market mayhem: Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu tank in last 24 hours

    Recent Stories

    Why S-400 missile system deployment in Punjab is a 'game-changer'

    Why S-400 missile system deployment in Punjab is a 'game-changer'

    Karnataka issues guidelines for New Year: No gathering, no DJ events, 2 doses vaccine must for entry in pubs-ycb

    Karnataka issues guidelines for New Year: No gathering, no DJ events, 2 doses vaccine must for entry in pubs

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Anrich Nortje ruled out of Tests due to hip injury-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Anrich Nortje ruled out of Tests due to hip injury

    iPhone 14 to come up with 48 megapixel camera support 8K video recording Details inside gcw

    iPhone 14 to come up with 48-megapixel camera, support 8K video recording? Details inside

    Bharti Singh in debt? Asks media to pay her pregnancy bills [VIDEO]

    Bharti Singh in debt? Asks media to pay her pregnancy bills [VIDEO]

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC must keep a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

    Video Icon
    Police ki Pathshaala Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    'Police ki Pathshaala': Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    Video Icon