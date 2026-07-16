Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned a Hyderabad school for religious homework, terming it a 'forceful attack on Hindu culture.' He demanded strict action against the management and criticized the silence of 'so-called secular organisations'.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the management of a school in Hyderabad's Saidabad, accusing them of a "forceful attack on Hindu culture" following a controversy where a teacher allegedly assigned religious homework to Class 2 students.

In a statement issued through his office, the Union Minister termed the incident - where students were reportedly asked to recite the Kalma and Surah Fatiha - as "unacceptable" and criticised the silence of "so-called secular organisations" on the matter. "They have become arrogant and are forcefully attacking Hindu culture. Issuing an order asking students to recite the Kalma and Surah Fatiha is unacceptable. Why are the so-called secular organisations remaining silent? The entire Hindu community should strongly condemn this," Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.

Minister Demands Strict Action

The Minister demanded immediate and strict action against the management of the school and warned that a failure to address the issue could lead to the proliferation of such incidents across the state. "If this issue is ignored, there is a risk that such incidents could spread across Telangana," he added.

Alleges 'Double Standard' by Administration

Kumar also alleged a "double standard" in the functioning of the local administration and police. He cited the case of an auto driver named Bharat, who was allegedly harassed by the police and Majlis (AIMIM) leaders over a message written on his vehicle. "Action must also be taken against the police and Majlis leaders who allegedly harassed auto driver Bharat. What was wrong with what Bharat wrote? Why are no cases being filed against those who write messages in Urdu on autos and walls that allegedly insult Hindus? Is there one rule for them and another rule for Bharat?" the Minister questioned.

BJP Vows to Protect Hindu Traditions

Expressing confidence in the BJP's future in the State, the Union Minister stated that the party would prioritise the protection of traditional values if it comes to power. "This time, the BJP is certain to come to power. We will make it mandatory for all Hindu students to wear a bindi (tilak). We will take steps to ensure that Hindu culture and traditions are followed," he asserted.

The remarks come amidst heightened tensions in the Sayeedabad area, where the school management has already terminated and blacklisted the teacher involved in the controversy following protests by parents and BJP workers. (ANI)