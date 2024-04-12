Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    CBI creates email ID for Sandeshkhali residents to lodge complaints

    The Calcutta High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate allegations from residents of Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, regarding crimes against women and land encroachment. The CBI established an email address, "sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in" for complaints

    CBI creates email ID for Sandeshkhali residents to lodge complaints
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 8:05 AM IST

    Following an order from the Calcutta High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has established a specialized email address for residents of Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal to lodge complaints pertaining to crimes against women and instances of land encroachment. The email ID provided by the CBI is "sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in". 

    Congress' 'lie' on MSP exposed! 'No mention of MSP on all 23 crops and C2+50% formula in manifesto' (WATCH)

    The High Court had issued an order directing the central agency to investigate all allegations made by residents of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal since February. This order, issued by the division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, came amidst a hearing on various offences ranging from land encroachment to molestation and rape. The court stated that it would oversee the entire investigation process and set May 2 as the next hearing date.

    In response to concerns about the protection of victims and witnesses, the court instructed the CBI to collaborate with the state police to ensure their safety. The order has stirred political controversy, especially in light of the upcoming general elections in West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed the court's decision as historic, alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had concealed atrocities faced by Sandeshkhali residents. Meanwhile, the TMC criticized the move, with some members suggesting political motives behind it.

    The alleged offences, involving former TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali, have become a significant electoral issue in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have cited these allegations to criticize the TMC's governance, particularly concerning women's safety. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, has defended her government's actions and accused the BJP of engaging in vendetta politics.

    The primary accused, suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, along with two TMC-run zilla parishad members, Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra, have been arrested by the state police and suspended from the TMC.

    The events in Sandeshkhali have garnered national attention, with several commissions visiting the area and documenting serious allegations against Sheikh and his associates.

    Explained: How Tesla can potentially attain $3.6 billion revenue from EV sales in India by 2030

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 8:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IAF conducts daring airlift operation to save Army jawan's hand

    IAF conducts daring airlift operation to save Army jawan's hand

    Army trains to fire anti-tank guided missiles at 17000 feet in Sikkim

    Army trains to fire anti-tank guided missiles at 17000 feet in Sikkim (WATCH)

    PM Modi chairs meet to review preparedness for heat wave conditions (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi chairs meet to review preparedness for heat wave conditions (WATCH)

    Koi rahta nahi hai toh...': PM Modi hits back at Digvijaya Singh's Katchatheevu comment AJR

    'Koi rahta nahi hai toh...': PM Modi hits back at Digvijaya Singh's Katchatheevu comment

    Congress lie on MSP exposed! 'No mention of MSP on all 23 crops and C2+50% formula in manifesto' (WATCH) snt

    Congress' 'lie' on MSP exposed! 'No mention of MSP on all 23 crops and C2+50% formula in manifesto' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    IAF conducts daring airlift operation to save Army jawan's hand

    IAF conducts daring airlift operation to save Army jawan's hand

    Army trains to fire anti-tank guided missiles at 17000 feet in Sikkim

    Army trains to fire anti-tank guided missiles at 17000 feet in Sikkim (WATCH)

    STOP consuming refined oils! 10 reasons it is bad for your health

    STOP consuming refined oils! 10 reasons it is bad for your health

    Good Riddance Caitlyn Jenner's scathing jibe on former NFL Star OJ Simpson's death

    'Good Riddance...' Caitlyn Jenner's scathing jibe on former NFL Star OJ Simpson's death

    Daily Horoscope for April 12, 2024: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for April 12, 2024: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon