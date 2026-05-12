A food delivery employee has been accused of stealing a water tap from a public water kiosk at a temple in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, showing the individual unscrewing the tap and fleeing the scene.

An employee of a food delivery company has been accused of stealing a tap from a public water kiosk at a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district. The incident was seen on video at Divya Balaji Dham in the Kotwali neighbourhood of Hapur. At the Ganga-Jamuna Siddhpeeth complex, the temple management has provided free cool drinking water to worshippers and passersby. The setup has been operating as a public service project for tourists, with the goal of providing respite during the extreme summer heat.

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The temple officials claim that a water tap at the public service station was taken out by a Zomato employee. CCTV camera that was set up at the location captured the act.

Temple Mahant Acharya Yashvardhan called the event reprehensible and voiced his severe disapproval. According to him, such actions impede the provision of public welfare and religious services for the general people's benefit. The administration of the temple has called on the authorities to carry out an impartial inquiry and prosecute those responsible.

The temple administration declared that public service initiatives, such as the provision of free drinking water, will not be suspended in spite of the occurrence.

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Inspector Manish Chauhan, in-charge of Hapur City Police Station, said the matter has been reported and CCTV footage shows the accused taking the tap from the stall. He added that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the individual, and further legal action will follow.