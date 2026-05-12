A woman's first journey on the Rajdhani Express became uncomfortable when co-passengers started dancing and playing music in the coach, an incident she captured in a viral video. The video, showing what some called a "mini baraat," sparked a wide debate on social media about public transportation etiquette and personal space during travel.

A woman’s first journey on the Rajdhani Express allegedly turned uncomfortable after a group of co-passengers began dancing near her seat inside the train coach. After the woman, Sudipta Deb, posted a video detailing the train's environment, the incident became viral. She claims that during the trip, a group of passengers abruptly began dancing and playing music in the aisle area, turning the upscale coach into what many internet users humorously referred to as a "mini baraat."

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Passengers can be seen dancing near occupied seats in the widely shared videos, while others observe from other parts of the vehicle. But the woman didn't seem to find the scenario amusing. She vented her annoyance on social media, claiming that the incident demonstrated a severe lack of civic awareness in public areas.

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Social Media Reacts

Her post immediately generated discussion on social media.

Many people backed her, claiming that high-end trains like the Rajdhani should provide a more tranquil travel experience, particularly for passengers who want to take breaks during lengthy trips. Many said that folks who just want a calm journey may find it bothersome when loud music and dancing take place inside cramped coaches.

Others took a different stance, describing it as harmless fun and pointing out that Indian train trips frequently have a festive and communal vibe. Some people even made jokes about how passengers on Indian trains never truly know if they are attending a family gathering or boarding a transportation vehicle.

However, the balance between fun and consideration in public settings was the main topic of discussion on the internet. While some travellers might find impromptu celebrations amusing, others contended that pressuring an entire bus to take part, whether voluntarily or not, goes too far.

The viral conversation has once again raised awareness of public transportation etiquette, a problem that periodically reappears online in the form of videos showing loud music, trash, or disruptive conduct while travelling.