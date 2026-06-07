A disturbing video from Haridwar Railway Station has gone viral, showing several men urinating in public near the train's AC coaches. The incident sparked widespread criticism online regarding the lack of civic sense and the absence of railway authorities, leading to a larger debate on public conduct and safety.

Yet another ‘zero civic sense’ debate was quick to take over after a rather disturbing video came forward on social media. In the video, a number of males were seen urinating in public at a train station, and the audience appeared uneasy. The males were observed sitting too near to the train's AC coaches and facing the coach in an effort to conceal their faces from the audience directly behind them on the platform, which raised safety concerns in addition to being problematic public conduct.

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As soon as the video went viral on social media, people criticised both the individuals and the government for not enforcing strong penalties and maintaining law and order. The event happened at the Haridwar Railway Station, according to the post. This is not the first time that something similar has occurred; several films of males brazenly urinating in public at train or even metro stations can be seen online.

“Pure civic sense Shocker - Haridwar Railway Station: People openly urinating near AC coaches. No RPF or TT present to stop them. The public can only make videos but cannot intervene due to lack of civic sense and civilian duty. RPF and TT seem missing from station & platform. Janta is forced to record and post on social media for attention. Modi ji, despite all efforts, basic civic sense is still missing. Strict enforcement and better facilities needed urgently,” the post read.

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The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter), by the handle ‘rameshofficial0’. The post was shared two days ago and pulled over 1K views from people.

How Did Netizens React?

One user stated, "India needs severe punishment plus education at every level with a good government at state levels." The next individual said, "The older generation never learns, they always think that they are right about everything."

“Nope! You can’t teach people civic sense. If they don’t think what they are doing is wrong! They are right. That’s the mentality. INDIA WILL NEVER BE JAPAN! Swacha Bharat abhiyan ghar ke logo se shuru hona chahiye na ki sirf raste pe! (Swacha Bharat should start from home itself),” added another person.