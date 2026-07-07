A viral video has sparked outrage by showing a child tied to a door frame, an act the parents defended as a "personal matter" when confronted. The footage, which shows the distressed child, has ignited a fierce online debate about child abuse and harmful parenting beliefs, such as trying to increase a child's height through such methods.

A viral video has severely outraged social media users when it recorded a lchild being tied to a door frame as his parents defended the practice as a private family affair. The video, which has been extensively shared on X, shows a lady approaching the pair after observing the boy with his arms bound against a door frame. The plainly terrified youngster remained tied up while the debate continued around him.

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As the woman questioned the parents over what she described as torture, the child's mother repeatedly defended herself, insisting, "Sharam nahi aati hai? Personal hai ye (Aren't you ashamed? This is a personal matter).”

The individual who recorded the video refused to back down, claiming that the child's wellbeing could not be ignored as a private family matter. She continually informs the pair that what they are doing is cruel and wrong, accusing them of causing unnecessary suffering to the kid in the sake of growing his height.

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The video concluded without disclosing what happened to the child subsequently, but it sparked a heated internet debate over parenting techniques based on beliefs rather than medical evidence.

Many users were horrified by the child's experience, claiming that such treatment might cause long-term psychological and emotional damage. Several described the situation as abuse rather than discipline and demanded that child welfare officials step in.

Others noted that the idea that tying or suspending a kid can make them taller is unsupported by scientific data. Rather, they emphasised that genetics, diet, sleep, and general health are the main factors influencing a child's growth.

Some people also related unpleasant experiences from their own early years, claiming that they had experienced similar behaviours from well-intentioned but foolish family members. Many of them claimed that the event continued to affect them long after they were grown up, recalling feelings of fear, humiliation, and physical discomfort.

For many viewers, the most distressing part of the clip was not just the act itself, but the parents' insistence that it was a "personal matter" even as their child appeared to be in visible distress.