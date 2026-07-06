A visit by South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and First Lady Kim Hye-kyung to Paldalmun Market went viral due to a heartwarming interaction. The video captured the President instinctively reaching for his wallet as his wife asked for a price, a moment praised by the public for its authentic and relatable nature.

A brief yet heartwarming moment featuring South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and First Lady Kim Hye-kyung has captured the internet's attention, with social media users praising the couple's natural chemistry during a visit to a traditional market. Many viewers have characterised the conversation in the viral video, which was captured during an unexpected visit to Suwon's Paldalmun Market on June 25, as both relatable and surprisingly real.

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In the footage, First Lady Kim Hye-kyung is seen asking a vendor at a roadside stand how much something costs. President Lee Jae-myung instantly went into his pocket and took out his wallet, appearing prepared to make a payment, before the conversation could even be over.

Even though the conversation was brief, it soon emerged as the visit's high point. Online commenters noted that the President's impromptu response felt more like a typical husband-and-wife exchange than a well-planned public performance, pointing to it as a window into the couple's daily relationship.

The presidential couple's decision to actively assist local entrepreneurs by making purchases during their visit rather than just saying hello and posing for pictures was also much welcomed by many.

According to reports, they acquired a variety of local favourites, including as buckwheat chips, puffed rice, dried baby octopus, dried squid, twisted bread sticks, doughnuts, peanut nibbles, and chestnut bread.

They were also spotted sharing some of the refreshments with neighbours they met while wandering through the packed marketplace, which added to the welcoming vibe of the visit.

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Paldalmun Market, located near the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, is one of Suwon's oldest and most well-known traditional markets. It remains a popular destination for locals and tourists seeking regional delicacies, fresh produce, and handmade goods.