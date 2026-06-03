A viral video from Satna, Madhya Pradesh, shows a man being brutally assaulted by his wife while others watch without intervening. The man, who had reportedly filed multiple police complaints without success, secretly recorded the incident to expose the ongoing physical and mental abuse he faced.

In India, there are reports of violence against women every minute. It frequently dominates discussions and headlines, inciting indignation on social media. However, a widely shared video from Madhya Pradesh has made the internet face an unsettling reality: abuse is multifaceted. Sometimes the victim is a male, and it seems that nobody intervenes to stop it.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A man from Satna, Madhya Pradesh, is seen recording the alleged domestic abuse he experienced at home in a troubling video that is currently doing the rounds on X. The man is seen lying flat on a bed while his wife sits on top of him and brutally slaps him with both hands in the video, which was allegedly captured using a concealed camera. At one point, he even appears unconscious.

What makes the video even more chilling is not just the violence, but the silence around it. As the woman continues to hit her husband, other people are present in the room. A woman attempts to intervene briefly, then steps back and watches. A man enters the room, looks on and does nothing with zero attempt to pull her away, acting like just mute spectators.

The report claims that after experiencing ongoing mental and physical assault, the man made the decision to document the situation. His wife is also heard threatening him, saying that if he spoke out, she would falsely accuse him.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

According to reports, the husband had been suffering from domestic conflict for a long time. His wife had repeatedly assaulted him and caused him mental harassment. The victim claimed that he filed several complaints with the local police, but no action was taken.

The video raises larger questions about how society defines victims, who is believed, and who receives help.