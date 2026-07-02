Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary warned that there are 'no shortcuts' to wealth in the state and those seeking them will end up in jail. He asserted that the government will not spare anyone involved in economic offences, from ministers to officers.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday said that in the state there are "no shortcuts" to becoming wealthy and warned that those indulging in economic offences would face strict action, asserting that the state government would not spare anyone involved in corruption.

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Zero Tolerance for Corruption

Choudhary, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, attended the Vigilance Awareness Week programme in the state capital.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "In Bihar, one cannot simply become rich overnight. There are no shortcuts. Given the system we have in this country, no individual can suddenly become wealthy. For those seeking shortcuts, a stint in Beur Jail is the only certainty. There is no other way."

"But if someone within the government--whether a minister, an MLA, a public representative, or any officer from top to bottom--is involved in economic offences, our government will take action against them without fail; they will not be spared," he added.

Grievance Redressal and Transparency

The Bihar CM further highlighted the state government's grievance redressal mechanism, referring to the 'Sahyog' portal. "You have seen the 'Sahyog' portal; through 'Sahyog,' we are opening up channels for direct communication with the public. We address the public's problems and seek to understand their grievances. We have received applications from nearly 400,000 people, and we have already processed 350,000 of them," he said. The Chief Minister reiterated that the state administration is focused on transparency, accountability, and strengthening public trust through swift action on grievances and strict vigilance against corruption.

Patna Metro Extension Inaugurated

CM Choudhary also inaugurated the extension of Patna Metro services to Malahipakdi, nearly doubling the operational length of the city's first metro corridor. Following the inauguration, the CM also travelled on the Patna Metro. (ANI)