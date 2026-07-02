A viral X post details a user's humbling encounter with a Rapido driver in Delhi-NCR. The driver, who urged the passenger to hurry, revealed he was late for his own office job, working as a bike taxi driver before and after his regular shift to support his family and a disabled child.

A post by an X user detailing his encounter with a Rapido driver has gone viral. A Delhi-NCR resident described how he booked a bike taxi due to a morning delay, but the driver advised him to hurry because he was running late for his own office work. This encounter exposed a demanding schedule: the rider supports his family by driving for Rapido before and after his shift in addition to working a regular job.

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“Life humbled me again today,” X user Shikhar wrote. In the following lines, he recalled an interaction with a Rapido driver who reminded him how privileged he is. Shikhar revealed that he often uses the metro for his daily trip, but because he was running late on the day he encountered the bike taxi driver, he made the decision to reserve a Rapido. His interest was sparked by what transpired next, and he ultimately spoke with the driver.

“The rider reached in 2 minutes. I was not able to find my room keys so it took me another 5 minutes to get downstairs. In those 5 minutes he called me 3 times asking me to come quickly. When I finally got on the bike I asked him ‘Bhai, itni jaldi kis baat ki thi? [bro, why are you in such a hurry?]’ He smiled and said, ‘Office ke liye late ho raha hoon bhaiya [I am getting late for the office]’.”

Shikhar was perplexed by the statement and questioned why the man was driving Rapido if he was already employed. He began informing me that his work pays him Rs 20,000 a month. One of his three children has been disabled since birth, and he is married. The monthly expense of the child's medications and care alone is around Rs 10,000.

The man went on to say that he rides from 6 a.m. till 9 a.m. and then leaves for the workplace at 10 a.m. But that's not all. He keeps up his effort and rides the bike taxi until nearly 11 p.m. after leaving the office at 6:30 p.m. The X user recalled that the Rapido rider shared his story without complaint and with a smile on his face.

A Look At Viral Post

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How Did Social Media React?

An individual posted, “People like him do exist.” Another commented, “Money solves all the problems.” Shikhar responded, “Lack of it definitely creates problems most people never realise.”

A third expressed, “The best thing is he is smiling after all the difficulties in life.” A fourth wrote, “Something similar happened to me as well a few weeks back, the rider was a college student, he takes tuition classes as well in a local coaching.”