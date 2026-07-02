A case has been registered at Saroornagar Police Station in Hyderabad after a woman alleged a group of unidentified persons, claiming to be Andhra Pradesh Police, forcibly took her husband from their residence without following due legal procedure.

A case has been registered at Saroornagar Police Station in Hyderabad after a woman alleged that a group of unidentified persons, claiming to be from Andhra Pradesh Police, forcibly took away her husband from their residence in Bairamalguda, officials said. The incident occured on Tuesday evening. According to the complaint, the woman has alleged that the persons who came in civil dress entered her house without following due legal procedure and took her husband away in a vehicle. Police have registered a case against a Circle Inspector of Bobbili in Andhra Pradesh and other unidentified persons.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Saroornagar Police have booked the case under Sections 74 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the investigation has been handed over to Sub-Inspector V Maraiah. Inspector N Srishylam of Saroornagar Police Station said the complaint was received on July 1. "On 01.07.2026 at 0015 hours, we received a petition from K Vijaya Lakshmi, wife of K Venkatrami Reddy, aged 36 years, working in the private sector and residing at Bairamalguda, Saroornagar," the FIR stated.

Details of the Complaint

The FIR further recorded that the incident occurred on June 30 between 7:30 pm and 8:00 pm, when "certain unknown persons in civil clothes, claiming to be from the Andhra Pradesh Police, illegally and forcefully entered her house located at Madhava Nagar, Road No. 6, Bairamalguda." It further alleges that the group "without following any established legal procedures, took away her husband, K Venkatrami Reddy, in a red Baleno car bearing registration number TS-08-FP-2712."

The complainant also alleged misconduct during the incident, stating that when she questioned their actions, "they used vulgar language against her and her family members, rudely pushed her out and took away her mobile." The FIR notes that the complainant has sought action against Srinivas, Circle Inspector of Bobbili Circle, and other unidentified persons involved in the alleged incident.

"She asserted that even if it is assumed they belong to the Andhra Pradesh Police, they were legally required to wear uniforms with clear nameplates, provide the relevant case number and arrest details, and produce her husband before the concerned local magistrate in accordance with Supreme Court mandates," the complaint stated.