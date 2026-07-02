A builder, Bajarangi Kumar, was found murdered with multiple stab wounds inside his office, located directly opposite the Tilkamanjhi police station in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Police have launched a probe and are scanning CCTV footage to nab suspects.

A builder was brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants inside his office located directly across from the Tilkamanjhi police station in Bihar's Bhagalpur, officials said here on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Bajarangi Kumar, was found dead with multiple deep cuts inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, as per the police.

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According to his family, Kumar had been missing since Tuesday evening. The family began searching for him on Wednesday morning when he failed to return to drop his children off at school. Upon reaching his office, the family found the main door locked from the outside and immediately alerted the police. Officers broke open the lock and recovered Kumar's blood-stained body from inside the premises.

Police Launch Investigation

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bhagalpur, Pramod Kumar Yadav, reached the spot to supervise the initial investigation. "The victim's body bears several severe wounds caused by a sharp weapon. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has gathered evidence from the crime scene. We are actively scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity, and a few suspects have been identified. Teams are out to apprehend them at the earliest," SSP Yadav stated.

Motive Unclear Amid Security Concerns

While the family members noted that Kumar had been in the real estate business for a long time and was occasionally seen having heated arguments over the phone, they could not immediately pinpoint any specific enmity or potential suspects behind the targeted killing. The incident has raised serious concerns regarding local security, as the crime was committed directly opposite a functional police station.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder.