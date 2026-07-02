Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a Jamadar of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, Ramsingh, for accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe. He was caught red-handed taking the first instalment of a Rs 2 lakh bribe demanded for issuing a land lease.

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a Jamadar of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for issuing a land lease (patta).

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The accused, identified as Ramsingh, had allegedly demanded a total bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant. The trap operation was executed under the leadership of ACB Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gyan Prakash Naval.

ACB Details the Operation

"Adhering to the state government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau is taking continuous action. In line with this, this is our third major operation within the Jaipur Municipal Corporation in the past week. We received a complaint from a citizen alleging that Shri Ram Singh, an office Jamadar at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, was demanding a bribe of Rs 2,00,000 in exchange for issuing a house lease (patta) in his father's name. After receiving the complaint, our team conducted a confidential verification of the facts. Today, a trap was laid, and the accused, Ram Singh, was caught red-handed while accepting the first bribe instalment of Rs 50,000. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway to probe all related facts", the ACB said.

Probe Under Senior Supervision

The entire operation was supervised by DIG Om Prakash Meena, following directions from senior officials.

According to an official statement, the action was carried out under the guidance of ACB Director General (DG) Govind Gupta and Additional Director General (ADG) Smita Srivastava.

Following his arrest, the ACB team is interrogating the accused staffer at the site, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)