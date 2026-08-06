A man on a Pune-Kolhapur Special Express train was caught secretly photographing a woman and allegedly using AI to alter her image. The incident, recorded by a fellow passenger, led to the railway police intervening and confiscating accused's phone. This event has since gone viral, sparking widespread concern over misuse of AI and women's safety.

Another unsettling story has appeared online amid the nation's rising worries about women's safety in public spaces, reigniting the question of whether women are actually secure anyplace. A guy claimed in a widely shared video that his fellow traveller discreetly snapped a photo of a woman sitting in front of him on a train, then used artificial intelligence to edit it.

The incident is said to have happened aboard the Pune to Kolhapur Special Express, which was heading from Miraj to Pune. A fellow traveller allegedly took a picture of the woman without her knowledge when she was sat in the common coach. Another man travelling in the same coach claimed that while he was sitting on his upper berth, he noticed that the man in the lower berth secretly clicked a picture of a Muslim lady wearing a burqa. He accused him of "removing her clothes" in an attempt to fabricate pornographic photographs of the woman via ChatGPT.

Although he did not approach the man directly, the passenger who videotaped the event claimed that he promptly reported the incident to the authorities. After some time, railway police showed there and grabbed the accused's phone while he was viewing anything.

They discovered it in one of the chats after opening ChatGPT to see whether he had indeed created such an indecent image of the woman. He was challenged by police, and the passenger begged them to remove him as he appeared inebriated. He threatened to hurt himself or other travellers if he complained.

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Since then, the incident has gone viral on social media, angering many, many of whom voiced worry about the abuse of AI to target women. Stronger protections against AI-enabled picture misuse and severe punishment for the offenders were also demanded by a number of users.