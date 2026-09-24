CISF seized approx 200 tonnes of coal in Jharkhand's Magadh Area, its first major breakthrough since taking over security on Sept 19. The operation is part of a strict 'Zero Coal Leakage Policy' to safeguard national resources from the coal mafia.

CISF Seizes 200 Tonnes of Coal in Jharkhand

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday intercepted and seized approximately 200 tonnes of coal in Jharkhand, marking its first major enforcement breakthrough since taking over security duties in the region. According to an official statement shared on X, CISF units of Magadh-Amrapali and N.K. Piparwar carried out the operation near the Pulbasia Siding within the Magadh Area of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL).

“CISF Makes Major Breakthrough in Coal Security, Seizes Approx. 200 Tonnes of Coal in Magadh Area of CCL. A team of personnel from CISF Unit Magadh-Amrapali and N.K. Piparwar achieved a major breakthrough by seizing approximately 200 tonnes of coal near Pulbasia Siding in the Magadh Area of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL),” CISF wrote.

The force emphasised that the crackdown reflects its strict "Zero Coal Leakage Policy," confirming that raids and heightened enforcement operations will continue across critical CCL installations to safeguard vital national resources and prevent illicit trafficking. “The operation marks the first major achievement of CISF since its formal induction in the Magadh and Amrapali areas on 19 September 2026. The successful action underscores CISF’s commitment to preventing coal leakage and safeguarding critical CCL assets. CISF will continue to conduct raids and enforcement operations under its Zero Coal Leakage Policy to strengthen coal security and protect national resources,” CISF stated.

Wider Crackdown Under 'Zero Coal Leakage' Policy

Earlier in September, in a decisive push to secure India's vital energy reserves and enforce the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) strict "Zero Coal Leakage" policy, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General Praveer Ranjan conducted a comprehensive three-day on-ground operational review of the coal-producing regions of Jharkhand and West Bengal from September 16 to 18.

Guarding the treacherous terrains of the coal belt, over 12,000 CISF personnel deployed across 10 units are currently engaged in a relentless battle against a long-thriving, organised coal mafia. Armed with advanced technologies like drone surveillance, the CISF said its personnel have been conducting surprise raids at odd hours, frequently braving violent mobs and hardened criminals.

DG's On-Ground Review in Jharkhand and West Bengal

The force further said the relentless and uncompromising enforcement of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act) since July this year has recently resulted in the recovery of more than 10 thousand tonnes of coal worth crores of rupees and the apprehension of numerous vehicles and persons involved in the pilferage of Coal. Acknowledging the CISF's unparalleled operational success in reigning in the mafia, the Central government has recently entrusted the security of the highly sensitive Amrapali Mines to the force, which is set to take over the reins shortly.

The DG CISF’s tour began on September 16 at the ECL Sheetalpur unit in West Bengal. Accompanied by ADG (North) Binita Thakur and other senior officers, he held high-level coordination meetings with the ECL management and the Commissioner of Police, Asansol-Durgapur. The discussions centred on tightening the noose on illegal mining through seamless inter-agency synergy. Later, a high-level strategic meeting with the CMD of BCCL, the SSP of Dhanbad, and the local administration was convened to chalk out future roadmaps to make the Zero Coal Leakage policy an absolute reality on the ground.

Forging Technological and Tactical Superiority

Demonstrating a forward-looking vision, the DG concluded his tour by visiting IIT (ISM) Dhanbad on September 18. He held productive discussions with the institute's management regarding an upcoming Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership will design specialised short-term courses on 'Mining Safety and Security' and 'Cyber Security' for CISF personnel, ensuring the force remains technologically and tactically superior to criminal networks.

The high-profile visit served as a massive morale booster for the deployed troops. It sent a resounding message across the region: backed by stringent laws, modern technology, and unwavering courage, the CISF remains the ultimate guardian of India’s energy security. (ANI)