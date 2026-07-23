Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami backed PM Modi's plan for fast-track courts to punish those behind paper leaks. He alleged a political conspiracy to use student concerns to create anarchy, while praising the government's actions on the matter.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on setting up fast-track courts to ensure stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, saying such cases should be dealt with firmly and in the interest of students.

Reacting to PM Modi's tweet on the issue, Dhami alleged that attempts were being made to exploit the concerns of students for political purposes and create unrest. He said, "This is a well-planned conspiracy to put students first and then engage in politics, spoil the atmosphere, take law and order into their own hands, and spread anarchy. While under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, appointment letters have been distributed to more than 1.2 million people across the country, the NEET exam has been re-conducted and conducted with complete transparency, a CBI inquiry has been conducted, and action has been taken against those found guilty."

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister further said that the Prime Minister's proposed move to establish fast-track courts would ensure speedy action in cases involving paper leaks and safeguard the interests of students. "The Prime Minister has said that he will set up fast-track courts for students and will work for their interests as quickly as possible. He has promoted young people in every field," he added.

PM Modi Vows Swift Punishment

Earlier in the day, amid intensifying protests against the Centre over the NEET paper leak issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the importance of the youth's future, announcing that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those involved in compromising the future of the youth "will not be spared," adding that relevant authorities have been directed to take all necessary measures. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote.

The PM's assurance comes amidst widespread protests in Delhi and other cities, including a call for Chalo Sansad on July 20 by activists. The activists have put forth three demands to end their agitation. (ANI)