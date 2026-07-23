Due to rising water levels, Western Railway suspended rail traffic between Gholvad and Umargam. Major trains like Vande Bharat, Shatabdi, and Gujarat Superfast Express on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route have been cancelled for Thursday.

Rail Traffic Suspended, Major Trains Cancelled

Rail traffic on the section between Gholvad and Umargam stations (Western Railway, Mumbai Central Division) has been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure due to rising water levels at Railway Bridge No. 203 affecting some train services.

In view of the situation, premier high-speed and superfast routes connecting Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar Capital will be impacted. Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express, Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital - Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express, and Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled on Thursday. The railway authorities have requested the passengers to check the latest status of their trains before commencing their journey and to follow official notifications issued by the Railways.

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange Alert' for Mumbai amid the heavy rainfall for today, with prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, accompanied by occasional strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting very likely to reach 70 kmph. Moreover, Mumbai will remain under 'Yellow Alert' on Friday and Saturday.

The IMD has also issued a 'Red Alert' for Thane and Palghar districts. As per the IMD predictions, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected, accompanied by strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting very likely to reach 70 kmph for Thane and Palghar.

(ANI)